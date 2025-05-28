Photo reflections on a year in the life of Woodhouse in the late 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Nappies hanging from a washing line and children playing in the street.

Just two reflections of everyday life around Woodhouse in the late 1960s. These wonderous photos chart a year in the life of the suburb in 1967 and showcase landmarks, shops and streets which now have no name. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A line of babies nappies is hung across the street on Wolseley Place.

1. Woodhouse in 1967

A line of babies nappies is hung across the street on Wolseley Place. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Servia Street is on the left, branch of Yorkshire Bank is 25 Servia Road. On the right is Servia Terrace. Pictured in August 1967.

2. Woodhouse in 1967

Servia Street is on the left, branch of Yorkshire Bank is 25 Servia Road. On the right is Servia Terrace. Pictured in August 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Cambridge Road, number 1 on the left, junction with Servia Street, then number 3 at the corner with Wolseley Terrace, both these shops are vacant. Wolseley Terrace, numbers 1 and 3 can be seen. Pictured in August 1967.

3. Woodhouse in 1967

Cambridge Road, number 1 on the left, junction with Servia Street, then number 3 at the corner with Wolseley Terrace, both these shops are vacant. Wolseley Terrace, numbers 1 and 3 can be seen. Pictured in August 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
On the left is 51 Oxford Road at the junction with Woodhouse Street. Moving right are numbers 49-59 Woodhouse Street then converged with Cambridge Road and Servia Road. In the background is the spire of the church of the holy name.

4. Woodhouse in 1967

On the left is 51 Oxford Road at the junction with Woodhouse Street. Moving right are numbers 49-59 Woodhouse Street then converged with Cambridge Road and Servia Road. In the background is the spire of the church of the holy name. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Looking from Woodhouse Street to Forbes Engineering and Welding Co Ltd. The cleared site in the foreground had been houses on Lapish Street. Behind this group of industrial buildings was the area known as 'Buggy Park' used by local children as a playground.

5. Woodhouse in 1967

Looking from Woodhouse Street to Forbes Engineering and Welding Co Ltd. The cleared site in the foreground had been houses on Lapish Street. Behind this group of industrial buildings was the area known as 'Buggy Park' used by local children as a playground. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
On the left is number 9 Servia Street with 11 to the right. Pictured in August 1967.

6. Woodhouse in 1967

On the left is number 9 Servia Street with 11 to the right. Pictured in August 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice