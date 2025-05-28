Just two reflections of everyday life around Woodhouse in the late 1960s. These wonderous photos chart a year in the life of the suburb in 1967 and showcase landmarks, shops and streets which now have no name. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Photo reflections on a year in the life of Woodhouse in the late 1960s
Nappies hanging from a washing line and children playing in the street.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.