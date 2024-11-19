Whitehall Road Council School in the heart of LS12 is in focus as well as factories which provided employment to the community during the decade including Leeds Fireclay Co and bed manufacturers William Rhodes Ltd. Familiar streets including Tong Road are also featured during a time when the war dominated daily life. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems capture the wonder of Wortley in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
West Leeds: Photo gems whisk you back to Wortley in the 1940s
School life and factory life go under the spotlight in this rewind to Wortley in the 1940s.
