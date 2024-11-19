6 . Wortley in the 1940s

The back of a row of terraced houses down Prince Street pictured in July 1941. The closest house to the photographer is 39 Prince Street owned by Miss Annie Farmery. In this yard is a metal bin. On the side of the house are two billposters and a sign reading 'Carter Road'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net