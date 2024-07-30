They capture a community hard at work and at play throughout a decade of change Local larndmarks are in focus as well as well ytravelled streets which will be familiar to a generation of residents. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Wortley in the 1980s
The junction of Oldfield Lane and Elmfield Grove, with houses at either side. To the right is the edge of Wortley Recreation Ground. Pictured in January 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Wortley in the 1980s
Wellington Road showing the junction with Armley Road on the left. The building in the centre is Smith and Nelson Ltd., billiard table manufacturers. Pictured in July 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Wortley in the 1980s
Adjacent to the railway embankment, 199 Whitehall Road Prospect House, premises of H.R. Baildon Ltd, a cash and carry wholesale business dealing in toys and fancy goods. Pictured in June 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wortley in the 1980s
The Wallace Arnold ooach terminal on Gelderd Road in July 1980. To the left of Gelderd Road, is the building used by Yorkshire Electricity. Towards the centre of the view, the Ring Road crosses Gelderd Road. On the right is a Volkswagen showroom and forecourt, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Wortley in the 1980s
Gelderd Road, looking in the direction of Leeds. On the left is the forecourt of Volkswagon Car Showroom. Large sign in the centre next to the entrance drive to the Wallace Arnold Coach Terminal. This depot was no longer in use when this photo was taken in July 1980. A new one was used on Low Fields Road, a short distance away. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Wortley in the 1980s
An area of wasteland on Oldfield Lane, which can be seen on the left; on the opposite side of the road is Wortley Recreation Ground. Housing can be seen further along the road, with more housing on Roseneath Street on the right. Pictured in January 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.