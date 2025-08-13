Hunslet, Gildersome, Middleton, Belle Isle, Tingley, Beeston, Morley, Churwell, Drighlington, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1999, a year in community-spirit burned bright. The photos feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet
Did you eat here back in the day? Goodman Street Cafe and Sandwich Bar pictured in November 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Morley
Kathleen Barron, front, ex-pupil and classroom assistant at Cross Hall Infant School was retiring after 29 years. She treated pupils to a disco at the school and a free ice cream in July 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Middleton
Do you rememberpublicans Barry and Sharon Meeson? They ran The Middleton Arms. They were making a stand against bootlegged cheap imported beer in February 1999. | Paula Solloway Photo: Paula Solloway
4. Gildersome
Hayley Sharp of Gildersome Primary School takes a shot at goal during the FA football initiative held at Morley's Cross Hall Junior School in May 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Beeston
Rowlands Road WMC hosted the Jim Windsor Snooker Final in June 1999. Pictured, from left, are Leeds and District Three made up of Shane Coburn, Alan Ruddock, Alan Briggs, Dave Booth, and Howard Artis (captain). Leeds District five, right, are made up of Stuart Walker (captain), Jason Braithwaite, Geoff McGann, Dave McDonald and Andy McDonald. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
6. Hunslet
Shop assistants at Morrisons' Hunslet store were decked in traditional dress in June 1999 to mark the supermarket's 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are Judith Dyson, Vicky Twidle, Carol Loughlan and Catherine Hiley. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd