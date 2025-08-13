5 . Beeston

Rowlands Road WMC hosted the Jim Windsor Snooker Final in June 1999. Pictured, from left, are Leeds and District Three made up of Shane Coburn, Alan Ruddock, Alan Briggs, Dave Booth, and Howard Artis (captain). Leeds District five, right, are made up of Stuart Walker (captain), Jason Braithwaite, Geoff McGann, Dave McDonald and Andy McDonald. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd