1. Leeds city centre
A view looking from junction of East Parade with Headrow on to the proposed site of Victoria Gardens, in front of Municipal Buildings. Area has been cleared. Leeds Permanent Building Society building visible on right on junction with Cookridge Street. Pictured in June 1934. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
To the left is Wellington Street and the right is Quebec Street, posters on the cinema offer 'dancing free daily'. The cinema had opened in 1922 and was closed in 1969. The last film shown was Clint Eastwood in 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'. It was then used as a bingo hall and is now Majestyk nightclub. Pictured in October 1934. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
A view along King Edward Street towards Vicar Lane from. The indoor market is visible in the background. Cars and pedestrians are on the street. Signs for Collinsons Cafe overhang the pavement past the entrance to Cross Arcade. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Lewis's from Lands Lane in July 1934. Scaffolding on top of building where an extra floor is being added. To left of photo is Campbell's House Furnishings in Excelsior Buildings. To right can be seen the Chocolate Box and Benefit shoe shop. Several people shopping. Traffic lights on the corner. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Eveland House, premises of J. Landey, smallware and fancy goods importer, on the corner of Kirkgate and Wharf Street. To the right, further along Wharf Street, can be seen Crosland and Co., and Wharf Street Press. Pictured in March 1934. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
On the left Leeds General Infirmary in December 1934 with the site on which was built the Brotherton Wing and Out-patients department. Opened in November 1940 it cost £50,000. The 1917 ward block still forms the south-east corner of the Infirmary, with the new theatre block behind. The Civic Hall is on the right, designed by E. Vincent Harris; 90 per cent of construction workers were taken off the unemployment register for the building work. It cost £360,000 and was opened on 23rd August 1933 by King George V and Queen Mary. Garden laid in front. Cars are parked in road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
