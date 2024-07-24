14 photo gems take you back to Leeds city centre in 1934

This photo gallery provides a fascinating glimpse into life around Leeds city centre in the mid 1930s.

They turn back the clock to 1934 and bring in to focus landmarks such as City Square, Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds Civic Hall as well as well travelled shopping streets and roads including The Headrow and Vicar Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view looking from junction of East Parade with Headrow on to the proposed site of Victoria Gardens, in front of Municipal Buildings. Area has been cleared. Leeds Permanent Building Society building visible on right on junction with Cookridge Street. Pictured in June 1934.

1. Leeds city centre

To the left is Wellington Street and the right is Quebec Street, posters on the cinema offer 'dancing free daily'. The cinema had opened in 1922 and was closed in 1969. The last film shown was Clint Eastwood in 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'. It was then used as a bingo hall and is now Majestyk nightclub. Pictured in October 1934.

2. Leeds city centre

A view along King Edward Street towards Vicar Lane from. The indoor market is visible in the background. Cars and pedestrians are on the street. Signs for Collinsons Cafe overhang the pavement past the entrance to Cross Arcade.

3. Leeds city centre

Lewis's from Lands Lane in July 1934. Scaffolding on top of building where an extra floor is being added. To left of photo is Campbell's House Furnishings in Excelsior Buildings. To right can be seen the Chocolate Box and Benefit shoe shop. Several people shopping. Traffic lights on the corner.

4. Leeds city centre

Eveland House, premises of J. Landey, smallware and fancy goods importer, on the corner of Kirkgate and Wharf Street. To the right, further along Wharf Street, can be seen Crosland and Co., and Wharf Street Press. Pictured in March 1934.

5. Leeds city centre

On the left Leeds General Infirmary in December 1934 with the site on which was built the Brotherton Wing and Out-patients department. Opened in November 1940 it cost £50,000. The 1917 ward block still forms the south-east corner of the Infirmary, with the new theatre block behind. The Civic Hall is on the right, designed by E. Vincent Harris; 90 per cent of construction workers were taken off the unemployment register for the building work. It cost £360,000 and was opened on 23rd August 1933 by King George V and Queen Mary. Garden laid in front. Cars are parked in road.

6. Leeds city centre

