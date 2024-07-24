6 . Leeds city centre

On the left Leeds General Infirmary in December 1934 with the site on which was built the Brotherton Wing and Out-patients department. Opened in November 1940 it cost £50,000. The 1917 ward block still forms the south-east corner of the Infirmary, with the new theatre block behind. The Civic Hall is on the right, designed by E. Vincent Harris; 90 per cent of construction workers were taken off the unemployment register for the building work. It cost £360,000 and was opened on 23rd August 1933 by King George V and Queen Mary. Garden laid in front. Cars are parked in road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net