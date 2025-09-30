Holmfirth: 20 photo gems take you back to Last of the Summer Wine country in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos take you back to Last of the Summer Wine country in the 1990s.

Holmfirth falls under the spotlight with the TV sitcom which forged its popularity at the heart of this poignant gallery of memories. It was the decade that fans said goodbye to one of the show’s best loved characters. Away from the cameras, the gallery captures the community at its best with shops, restaurants, places of worship and stories making the news headlines back in the day all featured. READ MORE: 18 dramatic photos take you around Yorkshire in 1993 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Sid's Cafe, with a figure of Compo outside, pictured in September 1998.



Sid's Cafe, with a figure of Compo outside, pictured in September 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Drinking a toast to 25 years of Last of the Summer Wine are Bill Owen (Compo) and Kathy Staff (Nora Batty) during filming in May 1996.



Drinking a toast to 25 years of Last of the Summer Wine are Bill Owen (Compo) and Kathy Staff (Nora Batty) during filming in May 1996. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

It's not the Tour de France... as a cyclist speeds down a hill in Paris in January 1996.



It's not the Tour de France... as a cyclist speeds down a hill in Paris in January 1996. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Norman Wisdom at the new Postcard Museum which he opened in The Picture Drome in November 1999.



Norman Wisdom at the new Postcard Museum which he opened in The Picture Drome in November 1999. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Husband and wife team Rodney and Joyce Binks lending a hand to the shoebox appeal by collecting and delivering finished donations in December 1999.



Husband and wife team Rodney and Joyce Binks lending a hand to the shoebox appeal by collecting and delivering finished donations in December 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

PC Peter Dyson who was retiring from West Yorkshire Police. He is pictured out in Holmfirth in November 1999 where he was stationed. For the past six years he has been a schools liasion officer.



PC Peter Dyson who was retiring from West Yorkshire Police. He is pictured out in Holmfirth in November 1999 where he was stationed. For the past six years he has been a schools liasion officer. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

