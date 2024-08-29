The images feature fantastic memories of the many shops which thrived in LS12 during the decade. They reveal how shopping local was part of people's everyday routine with a vast array of different retail offerings on the doorstep of the community. They range from corner shops, fish and chips, butchers and greengrocers through to the Co-op, second hand furniture and the Post Office. How many of these shops do you remember? They are published courtesy of Eric Jaquier and West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia