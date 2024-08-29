West Leeds: Photo gems take you along Tong Road during the 1960s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:37 BST

These photos bring into focus life on Armley's Tong Road during the 1960s.

The images feature fantastic memories of the many shops which thrived in LS12 during the decade. They reveal how shopping local was part of people's everyday routine with a vast array of different retail offerings on the doorstep of the community. They range from corner shops, fish and chips, butchers and greengrocers through to the Co-op, second hand furniture and the Post Office. How many of these shops do you remember? They are published courtesy of Eric Jaquier and West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Tong Road in the 1960s

May 1965. Pictured is a second hand furniture shop where a man, woman and child inspect the goods on display outside. Next is Fred Brown's off-licence and tobacconists. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Tong Road in the 1960s

A little girl is pictured riding her tricyle along the rear of shops on Tong Road in 1969. | Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier

3. Tong Road in the 1960s

August 1966. On the left of the view of Tong Road is a gable end property which was also known as Hope Cottage. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Tong Road in the 1960s

May 1965. The 'Industrial and Transport Restaurant' and Fred's cafe is the focus of this photo. Also pictured is Jean's Hairdressers, just seen on the right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Tong Road in the 1960s

August 1961. Looking across Tong Road from the junction with Whingate and Upper Wortley Road. To the left is a clothing factory, business of T. Conaty. Whingate Garage is in the centre, owned by Arnold Stainsby. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Tong Road in the 1960s

May 1965. The entrance to Dewhirst Street can be seen on the left. This is Storey's grocers displaying bacon, eggs and bread in the windows. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

