15 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1961

1961 will be remembered by many as a 12 months which one news story dominated the headlines - the derailment of a train in the city centre which claimed the life of a man and left three others injured. The photo is one of 15 charting the year in the life of Leeds and its residents. The focus moves away from the city centre with memories from others suburbs including Hunslet, Burley and Seacroft also featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds city centre
A train to Scarborough, full of holidaymakers, collided with a diesel engine and was derailed on Lower Briggate rail bridge in August 1961. One man was killed and three other people injured. A policeman stands in front of the wreckage. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Leeds city centre in 1961
Town Hall with the Municipal Buildings to the right in November 1961. In the foreground policemen can be seen leaving the central police station in the Municipal Buildings to go on duty for the visit of the Duke of Edinburgh to Leeds. Leeds City Police moved into their new headquarters in Brotherton House, Westgate in April 1965 | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Leeds city centre
The window of the Photopress (Leeds) Ltd shop broken in a robbery in August 1961. The shop on New Station Street sold cameras, film and equipment with no camera over £30 | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Leeds city centre
The Duke of Edinburgh walking with the Lord Mayor, Alderman P Woodward after opening the Martin Wing and Link Block Laboratories at Leeds General Infirmary in November 1961. A crowd had gathered to see the Duke who is seen talking to nursing staff. Accompanying the Duke of Edinburgh and the Mayor was the Lady Mayoress, Sir George Martin and Sir Charles Morris, Vice Chancellor of the University of Leeds. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet
Hazelhead Place from the junction with Albury Road. On the junction at no 3 Albury Road is W. & B. Barrett, Newsagent selling sweets and tobacco. There are numerous advertisements outside the shop including ones for 'Boyfriend' magazine and 'Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish'. Hazelhead Street can be seen at the far end of Hazelhead Place. Albury Terrace can be seen on the right. Pictured in August 1961. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Leeds city centre
The picture shows the finale of 'Babes In The Wood' at the Empire Palace Theatre on Briggate in February 25, 1961, the last performance at the theatre before its closure. The packed audience is on its feet. The theatre originally opened on August 29, 1898. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
