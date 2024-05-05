The gallery takes you to the heart of Burmantofts in the 1940s and celebrate work, rest and play in the community. It kicks off with scenes of children at a playground before putting local landmarks, shops, churches, pubs and factories under the spotlight. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Richmond Hill, Burmantofts, Cross Green and East End Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Photo gems from Leeds suburb in 1940s capture age of innocence
These wonderful photos capture an age of innocence in a Leeds suburb.
