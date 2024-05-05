Photo gems from Leeds suburb in 1940s capture age of innocence

These wonderful photos capture an age of innocence in a Leeds suburb.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th May 2024, 04:45 BST

The gallery takes you to the heart of Burmantofts in the 1940s and celebrate work, rest and play in the community. It kicks off with scenes of children at a playground before putting local landmarks, shops, churches, pubs and factories under the spotlight. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Richmond Hill, Burmantofts, Cross Green and East End Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

1. Burmantofts in the 1940s

View across the playground of Beckett Street recreation ground in June 1949. Adults with children, some in prams, play on the swings, slide and roundabout. Behind are terraced houses. One gable end is painted with an advertisement for 'Hercules Modern Cycles'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Burmantofts in the 1940s

The recreation ground on Beckett Street in June 1949. Houses line the horizon. A slide, swings, roundabout and see-saws are visible. A large number of children are playing. Adults can be seen supervising. A pram is visible on the right with two children in it. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Burmantofts in the 1940s

Construction of static water supply basin which was built as a temporary wartime measure on Beckett Street recreation ground. Houses on Burns Street can be seen in background. Pictured in June 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Burmantofts in the 1940s

Premises of Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd (ICI), paints division, on Hudson Road viewed from Hudson Place. On the left of ICI is Pickup and Smith's bakers shop. There is a car parked outside the shop. In view is the bay window and small walled garden of the first house in the terrace on Hudson Place. There is a lamp post and a dog on the corner of the street. Pictured in July 1958. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Burmantifts in the 1940s

Old type back-to-back houses on Recovery Street pictured in July 1949. Washing hanging across street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Burmantofts in the 1940s

The front of number 73 to 79 Freehold Street, just off York Road. The adjoining house to number 73 has been demolished, leaving the outline of its floors on the gable end. Pictured in March 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

