4 . Burmantofts in the 1940s

Premises of Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd (ICI), paints division, on Hudson Road viewed from Hudson Place. On the left of ICI is Pickup and Smith's bakers shop. There is a car parked outside the shop. In view is the bay window and small walled garden of the first house in the terrace on Hudson Place. There is a lamp post and a dog on the corner of the street. Pictured in July 1958. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net