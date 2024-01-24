Leeds news you can trust since 1890
21 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley in the 1970s

It proved to be a decade of disappearing shops in a west Leeds suburb.
Shop closures in Wortley were the talk of the community in the 1970s with disappearing stores causing hardship for pensioners who were faced with an uphill walk to find alternatives. The issue is among a number of photo memories focusing on life around the suburb during a decade of change and challenges. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The north side of Tong Road near its junction with Wellington Road pictured in August 1974. Photo: YPN

A side view of a large building with broken windows once the premises of the Boy's Brigade (27th Leeds Company). Pictured in December 1972. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Did you a drink here back in the day? The Fleece in Upper Wortley pictured in October 1977. Photo: YPN

Whitehall Road in September 1971 with a bed and breakfast in focus. Eveline View runs from the left edge of the view. On the right edge is the entrance to Marion Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you visit this newsagents back in the day? H A & M Rose on Oldfield Lane pictured in January 1973. Photo: YPN

More than 500 customers of a busy corner shop in Lower Wortley wanted the corporation to allow it to stay open for another year. The axe was due to fall on the shop on March 1, 1973, by which time shopkeeper Robert Pell was forced to move out. If the Tong Road shop was to close local residents would go into mourning, for it had supplied the needs of the local community for more than 50 years. A petition with more than 550 names was presented to the Town Clerk saying the shop should stay open until new shops were built on a nearby site. Photo: YPN

