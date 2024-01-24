6 . Wortley in the 1970s

More than 500 customers of a busy corner shop in Lower Wortley wanted the corporation to allow it to stay open for another year. The axe was due to fall on the shop on March 1, 1973, by which time shopkeeper Robert Pell was forced to move out. If the Tong Road shop was to close local residents would go into mourning, for it had supplied the needs of the local community for more than 50 years. A petition with more than 550 names was presented to the Town Clerk saying the shop should stay open until new shops were built on a nearby site. Photo: YPN