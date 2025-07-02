22 perspicacious photos take you back to Leeds in July 1997

These perspicacious photos chart 31 days in the life of Leeds in the mid-summer of 1997.

1. Leeds University

Umpire Dickie Bird celebrated his Honorary Degree at Leeds University with an impromptu cricket match with the staff and students from the University cricket team. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Leeds city centre

Martin Dominique - Mario Lanza from Stars In Their Eyes - entertained onlookers with a few popular songs before officially opening new Italian restaurant 'Bella Pasta' on Briggate. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Burmantofts

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Linda Middleton, waves off the final fundraising bed push in aid of St James's Hospital. The effort was raising money for haematology unit, Ward 33. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Kirkstall Abbey

The 3rd Leeds Shakespeare Festival was being held at Kirkstall Abbey. Pictured is Robert Williamson who plays Perticio. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

5. Headingley

More than 180 children and teenagers took part in the country's largest non-residential basketball summer camp at Beckett Park. Pictured is Imran Javeed scoring during one of the sessions. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

6. Leeds city centre

Harvey Nichols' personal shopper Jill McManaman, right, chooses a jacket for Dorothy Shipley, in the Leeds store. | YPN Photo: YPN

