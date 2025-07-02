1. Leeds University
Umpire Dickie Bird celebrated his Honorary Degree at Leeds University with an impromptu cricket match with the staff and students from the University cricket team. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Leeds city centre
Martin Dominique - Mario Lanza from Stars In Their Eyes - entertained onlookers with a few popular songs before officially opening new Italian restaurant 'Bella Pasta' on Briggate. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Burmantofts
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Linda Middleton, waves off the final fundraising bed push in aid of St James's Hospital. The effort was raising money for haematology unit, Ward 33. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Kirkstall Abbey
The 3rd Leeds Shakespeare Festival was being held at Kirkstall Abbey. Pictured is Robert Williamson who plays Perticio. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison
5. Headingley
More than 180 children and teenagers took part in the country's largest non-residential basketball summer camp at Beckett Park. Pictured is Imran Javeed scoring during one of the sessions. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
6. Leeds city centre
Harvey Nichols' personal shopper Jill McManaman, right, chooses a jacket for Dorothy Shipley, in the Leeds store. | YPN Photo: YPN
