Personable photos take you back to Pudsey in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:32 BST

These personable photos take you back to Pudsey in the 1980s.

They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the market town home during the decade. Local landmarks, shops, pubs and street scenes are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Praiseworthy photos take you back to Pudsey in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Booth's Yard Antiques at Lowtown in July 1984. Harry Fowler and his granddaughter, Tracey at work on a bergere cane chair.

1. Pudsey in the 1980s

Booth's Yard Antiques at Lowtown in July 1984. Harry Fowler and his granddaughter, Tracey at work on a bergere cane chair. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Lowtown Mini-Market in June 1984. To the right of the photo is the side of Pudsey Liberal Club.

2. Pudsey in the 1980s

Lowtown Mini-Market in June 1984. To the right of the photo is the side of Pudsey Liberal Club. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Lowtown's Booth's Yard pictured in May 1982.

3. Pudsey in the 1980s

Lowtown's Booth's Yard pictured in May 1982.

Photo Sales
The chaotic scene in Fartown as traffic builds up and vehicles park waiting to pick up pupils from Fulneck School at the end of the school day in November 1988.

4. Pudsey in the 1980s

The chaotic scene in Fartown as traffic builds up and vehicles park waiting to pick up pupils from Fulneck School at the end of the school day in November 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Farsley Charity land at Dawson's Corner, pictured in December 1987.

5. Pudsey in the 1980s

The Farsley Charity land at Dawson's Corner, pictured in December 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Shamrock Inn on Delph Hill, pictured in April 1982. The licensee at the time was Gordon Southwart.

6. Pudsey in the 1980s

The Shamrock Inn on Delph Hill, pictured in April 1982. The licensee at the time was Gordon Southwart. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Pudsey
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice