4 . Pudsey in the 1970s

The junction of three roads pictured in August 1978. Greenside is off to the left and Uppermoor is where the cars are visible. Chapeltown is off to the right. The Commercial Hotel, which stands at the junction, is addressed as number 48 Chapeltown. The Tudor Restaurant is seen centrally at number 7 Uppermoor. Brenda's, a shop, is at number 65 Chapeltown, right. In the foreground is the boundary wall and former site of Pudsey Congregational Church. The Church dating fron 1866,was demolished in 1978. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net