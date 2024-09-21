West Leeds: Praiseworthy photos take you back to Pudsey in the 1970s

This mini gallery of memories charts a decade in the life of Pudsey.

This mini gallery of memories charts a decade in the life of Pudsey.

It turns back the clock to the 1970s and showcases local landmarks, shops and places of worship which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the market town home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

On the left of the image is Tudor House with Number 1 Chapeltown on the right. These two stone built properties each have a private front and rear garden. Behind these can be seen the St. Lawrence & St. Paul Church of England on Church Lane. Pictured in April 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

On the left of the image are numbers 1 Chapeltown and Tudor house on the far left, two stone built properties with private front gardens. On the right running along the length of Church Lane is Permanent Chambers, The Manufacturers Life Assurance Company. Pictured in April 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Bradford Road in May 1979. Six shops are located in three blocks of semi-detached properties. Businesses include a florists, a newsagent, a fish and chip shop, the 'Pickup' removal merchants and a chemists at the far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of three roads pictured in August 1978. Greenside is off to the left and Uppermoor is where the cars are visible. Chapeltown is off to the right. The Commercial Hotel, which stands at the junction, is addressed as number 48 Chapeltown. The Tudor Restaurant is seen centrally at number 7 Uppermoor. Brenda's, a shop, is at number 65 Chapeltown, right. In the foreground is the boundary wall and former site of Pudsey Congregational Church. The Church dating fron 1866,was demolished in 1978. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapeltown with properties numbering from 39 to 53. On the left, at number 53, is the Midland Bank followed by Carrick, Hairstylists and Beauticians at 51, then Ray Dell Motor Cycles at 49. The end property on the right is Sterling Mills at number 39 Chapeltown. Pictured in August 1978. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The former site of the Pudsey Congregational Church in Chapeltown. Part of the graveyard is visible. The church had been built at a cost of £3,260, including the purchase of the site, and opened on 4th July 1866. It was able to accommodate a congregation of 750 and had a spire 105 feet (approx 31.5 metres). It was demolished in 1978. Properties are at the rear of Greenside. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

