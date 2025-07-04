26 passionate photos take you back to Pontefract in 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:45 BST

These wonderful photos charting a year in the life of Pontefract and its residents start with a political party.

They turn back the clock to 1998, a year in which two local political stalwarts celebrated romance and love in the town close to their hearts. The photo is one of 26 celebrating the 12 months using images plucked from the YEP archive. Pubs, shops, nightclubs and restaurants are all in focus as well as fundraising, local sport and health. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 32 picture perfect photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper and husband Ed, pictured with Labour Party members, relatives and friends at their wedding celebration party held at the Disabled Miners Centre in January 1998.

1. Pontefract in 1998

Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper and husband Ed, pictured with Labour Party members, relatives and friends at their wedding celebration party held at the Disabled Miners Centre in January 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Pontefract Park hosted a Save The Children Master Day in June 1998. Pictured are visitors following the steps during a world record line dancing attempt in the main arena.

2. Pontefract in 1998

Pontefract Park hosted a Save The Children Master Day in June 1998. Pictured are visitors following the steps during a world record line dancing attempt in the main arena. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Mark Greeves of Pontefract bowling against Old Sharlston in the Pontefract League in May 1998.

3. Pontefract in 1998

Mark Greeves of Pontefract bowling against Old Sharlston in the Pontefract League in May 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
June 1998 and road repair engineers inspect a deep fissure that appeared at the side of the north-bound carriageway on the A1 near Pontefract.

4. Pontefract in 1998

June 1998 and road repair engineers inspect a deep fissure that appeared at the side of the north-bound carriageway on the A1 near Pontefract. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Rugby League star Paul Newlove presented the prizes to these winners of the mathematics competition held at New College in June 1998.

5. Pontefract in 1998

Rugby League star Paul Newlove presented the prizes to these winners of the mathematics competition held at New College in June 1998. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
This is Graham Moore from Brotherton near Pontefract who had written a book on Malt Whisky. Pictured in

6. Pontefract in 1998

This is Graham Moore from Brotherton near Pontefract who had written a book on Malt Whisky. Pictured in | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Pontefract
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice