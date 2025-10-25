Palatable photos take you back to Pudsey in the 1990s

1. Pudsey in the 1990s
Michael Kleinman owner of Fish and Chip Factory pictured in January 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Pudsey in the 1990s
February 1999 and Jack P. Shepherd pictured doing his homework with mum Janet at their home in Pudsey. He would go on to star in Coronation Street. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight
3. Pudsey in the 1990s
Mohammed Aslam, owner of the Aagrah chain of restaurants, won the International Indian Chef of the Year contest in February 1996. He is pictured cooking at his Pudsey restaurant. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Pudsey in the 1990s
Pupils at Fulneck School had the opportunity too throw wet creamy sponges at the teachers to help raise money for Children in Need in November 1996. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
5. Pudsey in the 1990s
Sarah, Duchess of York, reads to pupils from Primrose Hill Primary during a visit to Asda's Owlcotes Centre store in Pudsey in June 1999. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. Pudsey in the 1990s
These Fulneck School pupils were chosen for the City of Leeds netball teams at U-15 and U-13 level in 1999. Pictured, from left, Wendy Platt, Safina Ahmed, Julia Hainsworth, Laura Bellwood, Jessica Haynes, Archana Patel and Victoria Wood. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom