Palatable photos take you back to Pudsey in the 1990s

Published 25th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

This photo gallery is packed with familiar faces and local characters making the news in Pudsey during the 1990s.

The images showcase life in the market town and feature a vast array of residents who were celebrating success as well as famous visitors who made an impression. They also focus on local landmarks as well as shops, streets, pubs and restaurants you may remember.

Michael Kleinman owner of Fish and Chip Factory pictured in January 1996.

Michael Kleinman owner of Fish and Chip Factory pictured in January 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

February 1999 and Jack P. Shepherd pictured doing his homework with mum Janet at their home in Pudsey. He would go on to star in Coronation Street.

February 1999 and Jack P. Shepherd pictured doing his homework with mum Janet at their home in Pudsey. He would go on to star in Coronation Street. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

Mohammed Aslam, owner of the Aagrah chain of restaurants, won the International Indian Chef of the Year contest in February 1996. He is pictured cooking at his Pudsey restaurant.

Mohammed Aslam, owner of the Aagrah chain of restaurants, won the International Indian Chef of the Year contest in February 1996. He is pictured cooking at his Pudsey restaurant. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Pupils at Fulneck School had the opportunity too throw wet creamy sponges at the teachers to help raise money for Children in Need in November 1996.

Pupils at Fulneck School had the opportunity too throw wet creamy sponges at the teachers to help raise money for Children in Need in November 1996. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Sarah, Duchess of York, reads to pupils from Primrose Hill Primary during a visit to Asda's Owlcotes Centre store in Pudsey in June 1999.

Sarah, Duchess of York, reads to pupils from Primrose Hill Primary during a visit to Asda's Owlcotes Centre store in Pudsey in June 1999. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

These Fulneck School pupils were chosen for the City of Leeds netball teams at U-15 and U-13 level in 1999. Pictured, from left, Wendy Platt, Safina Ahmed, Julia Hainsworth, Laura Bellwood, Jessica Haynes, Archana Patel and Victoria Wood.

These Fulneck School pupils were chosen for the City of Leeds netball teams at U-15 and U-13 level in 1999. Pictured, from left, Wendy Platt, Safina Ahmed, Julia Hainsworth, Laura Bellwood, Jessica Haynes, Archana Patel and Victoria Wood. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

