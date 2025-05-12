24 outstanding photos take you back to Otley Show in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 11:22 BST

These outstanding photos celebrate the best of Otley Show in the 1990s

They showcase the very best of what Britain's oldest annual one-day agricultural show has to offer during the decade. The event has played a part in the market town's rich history and heritage for more than 200 years. Thousands turn out every May to enjoy traditional livestock, equine and animal classes take centre stage, supported by classes for local produce, handicrafts, floral art and farriers. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing ten years in the life of the Show and those who play a part in helping make it happen. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Otley, Guiseley and Yeadon LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Otley Show in the 1990s.

1. Otley Show in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories of Otley Show in the 1990s. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Six-year-old Laura Packer from Keighley, is introduced to Arkle Amazon a Texel sheep in May 1998.

2. Otley Show in the 1990s

Six-year-old Laura Packer from Keighley, is introduced to Arkle Amazon a Texel sheep in May 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Four-year-old Alexander Ireton gets to grips with a sheep in May 1996.

3. Otley Show in the 1990s

Four-year-old Alexander Ireton gets to grips with a sheep in May 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Otley Show steward Nora Hawkins admires one of the novelty cakes in May 1996.

4. Otley Show in the 1990s

Otley Show steward Nora Hawkins admires one of the novelty cakes in May 1996. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Allan Wills (left) and Richard Lancaster pictured with a Grey Old English game cockerel in May 1996..

5. Otley Show in the 1990s

Allan Wills (left) and Richard Lancaster pictured with a Grey Old English game cockerel in May 1996.. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Young Wayne Sandham gives Fiona, a two week old Shetland Pony, a hug at Otley Show in May 1997.

6. Otley Show in the 1990s

Young Wayne Sandham gives Fiona, a two week old Shetland Pony, a hug at Otley Show in May 1997. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Otley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice