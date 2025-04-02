3 . Otley in the 2000s

The Bowling Green public house dates back to 1757 when it was built by Nathaniel Aked as a court house. Deemed unsuitable it underwent a change of use to Assembly Rooms, and became a venue for plays and concerts. Dances were held in the upper room which was accessed by an exterior staircase. On August 21st, 1781 the newspaper, the Leeds Intelligencer reported the occasion of a ball held here. It was organised by a Mr Raw, who was a well known dancing master of the day. The building has been an Inn since 1825. Pictured in October 2003. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net