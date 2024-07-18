32 optimistic photos take you back to Otley in the mid 1990s

These photo gems rewind the clock to celebrate a year in the life of Otley in the mid-1990s.

The year was 1996 and these photos showcase bags of community spirit thanks to annual events in the town's entertainment calendar including Otley River Festival, Otley Show, Otley Carnival and the Victorian Fayre. They also turn the spotlight on the town's thriving local sport scene with football, rugby union and cricket all featured as well as Otley Sailing Club and Otley Rhythmic Gymnastics Club. Enjoy these photo gems celebrating 12 months in the life of the market town. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Were you shopping here in October 1996? The town's Westgate Arcade.

May 1996 and Otley Show steward Nora Hawkins from Leathley admires one of the novelty cakes on display.

June 1996 and pictured clowning around at Otley Carnival is PC Chris Neal, Lynette Hodge and TC Steve Kirkland.

December 1996 and pictured is Otley Social Reserves who played in the Harrogate and District League.

December 1996 and pictured is artist Celia Chamber who looks over some of the work from members of Otley Arts Club who held an exhibition at the Westgate Arcade.

Otley RUFC in October 1996.

