The year was 1996 and these photos showcase bags of community spirit thanks to annual events in the town's entertainment calendar including Otley River Festival, Otley Show, Otley Carnival and the Victorian Fayre. They also turn the spotlight on the town's thriving local sport scene with football, rugby union and cricket all featured as well as Otley Sailing Club and Otley Rhythmic Gymnastics Club. Enjoy these photo gems celebrating 12 months in the life of the market town. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia