Obsessive photos take you back to Leeds in October 1999

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the month of Halloween and Leeds was visited by an American writer whose work was transformed into a cult film classic.

Fans of the horror genre flocked to Leeds city centre to see William Peter Blatty, author of The Exorcist who novel was the basis of a highly successful 1973 film adaptation. He visited Borders bookshop where a large crowd listened as he was interviewed by Radio One’s film critic Mark Kermode. This was October 1999 and the photo is one of 17 plucked from the YEP archive charting the 31 days in the life of your Leeds and its residents. It was also a month which featured a model of the proposed Millennium Square going on show to the public while crowds of youngsters queue outside HMV to meet boy band 911 and a much-loved restaurant was celebrating its 25th anniversary. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Author of The Exorcist William P. Blatty, right, being interviewed by Radio One's Mark Kermode at Borders bookshop.

1. Leeds city centre

Author of The Exorcist William P. Blatty, right, being interviewed by Radio One's Mark Kermode at Borders bookshop. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
A model of the proposed Millennium Square in Leeds city centre went on show to the public.

2. Leeds city centre

A model of the proposed Millennium Square in Leeds city centre went on show to the public. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
These butchers at Kirkgate Market were championing the best of british meat message to shoppers.

3. Leeds city centre

These butchers at Kirkgate Market were championing the best of british meat message to shoppers. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Residents of Ash Grove were celebrating after council chiefs rejected a plan to turn houses into student flats.

4. Hyde Park

Residents of Ash Grove were celebrating after council chiefs rejected a plan to turn houses into student flats. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
A visitor inspects one of the exhibits at the 10th anniversary exhibition at the Swarthmore Centre.

5. Woodhouse

A visitor inspects one of the exhibits at the 10th anniversary exhibition at the Swarthmore Centre. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Dedicated followers of fashion turned out in force for a fashion show at the Queens Hotel.

6. Leeds city centre

Dedicated followers of fashion turned out in force for a fashion show at the Queens Hotel. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice