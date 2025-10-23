Obsessive photos take you back to Leeds in October 1999

Fans of the horror genre flocked to Leeds city centre to see William Peter Blatty, author of The Exorcist who novel was the basis of a highly successful 1973 film adaptation. He visited Borders bookshop where a large crowd listened as he was interviewed by Radio One’s film critic Mark Kermode. This was October 1999 and the photo is one of 17 plucked from the YEP archive charting the 31 days in the life of your Leeds and its residents. It was also a month which featured a model of the proposed Millennium Square going on show to the public while crowds of youngsters queue outside HMV to meet boy band 911 and a much-loved restaurant was celebrating its 25th anniversary. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia