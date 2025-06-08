19 nostalgic photos that sum up your memories of growing up in Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

They are the memories of growing up in the city you call home.

We asked our readers to share their personal stand-out memories of growing up in Leeds via the YEP facebook page and you responded in droves. Children’s Day, shopping at Schofields and Kirkgate Market, trips to Leeds Children’s Holiday Camp, a cool Kirkstall Road attraction, Lewis’s Christmas grotto, playing out and outside toilets are all featured in this trip down memory lane. Do any of the memories resonate with you? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

"The old shopping centre where C&A was then Next outlet. Actually all old Leeds was brilliant shopping on a Saturday as a teen then shopping for clubbing clothes as I got older in Ark and Corn Exchange" - Nicola Hall

1. Growing up in Leeds

"The old shopping centre where C&A was then Next outlet. Actually all old Leeds was brilliant shopping on a Saturday as a teen then shopping for clubbing clothes as I got older in Ark and Corn Exchange" - Nicola Hall | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Roundhay Park. Children’s Day. I was in the country dancing and the Scottish dancing. This was 70 years ago. I loved all the floats dressed up it was something else,they all came together in the arena at the park loved it"- Pauline Ward.

2. Growing up in Leeds

Roundhay Park. Children’s Day. I was in the country dancing and the Scottish dancing. This was 70 years ago. I loved all the floats dressed up it was something else,they all came together in the arena at the park loved it"- Pauline Ward. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
"Safe, kids could play out till dark with no worries, friendly kind neighbours, could walk in and out of each other's houses. I was shocked when I moved to USA to see neighbours didn't even know each other's names" - Lucy Paisley.

3. Growing up in Leeds

"Safe, kids could play out till dark with no worries, friendly kind neighbours, could walk in and out of each other's houses. I was shocked when I moved to USA to see neighbours didn't even know each other's names" - Lucy Paisley. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
"Going to Leeds Children's holiday camp - Silverdale in Morecambe. Loved it" - Lesley Fowler.

4. Growing up in Leeds

"Going to Leeds Children's holiday camp - Silverdale in Morecambe. Loved it" - Lesley Fowler. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
"I remember our cobbled Street being tarmacadamed - loved the smell. Saturday morning pictures, Rainbow crystals from Mrs Wainforth's sweet shop on Pepper Road, all the buildings being black from the soot and all the family getting together at Grandma's every Sunday for our tea of tinned salmon sandwiches, home made cake and tinned fruit and cream" - Rosemary Hughes

5. Growing up in Leeds

"I remember our cobbled Street being tarmacadamed - loved the smell. Saturday morning pictures, Rainbow crystals from Mrs Wainforth's sweet shop on Pepper Road, all the buildings being black from the soot and all the family getting together at Grandma's every Sunday for our tea of tinned salmon sandwiches, home made cake and tinned fruit and cream" - Rosemary Hughes | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
"Concerts at Roundhay Park behind my house. U2, Madonna, Michael Jackson, etc" - Gemma Davina Riding.

6. Growing up in Leeds

"Concerts at Roundhay Park behind my house. U2, Madonna, Michael Jackson, etc" - Gemma Davina Riding. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice