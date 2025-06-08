1. Growing up in Leeds
"The old shopping centre where C&A was then Next outlet. Actually all old Leeds was brilliant shopping on a Saturday as a teen then shopping for clubbing clothes as I got older in Ark and Corn Exchange" - Nicola Hall | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Growing up in Leeds
Roundhay Park. Children’s Day. I was in the country dancing and the Scottish dancing. This was 70 years ago. I loved all the floats dressed up it was something else,they all came together in the arena at the park loved it"- Pauline Ward. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Growing up in Leeds
"Safe, kids could play out till dark with no worries, friendly kind neighbours, could walk in and out of each other's houses. I was shocked when I moved to USA to see neighbours didn't even know each other's names" - Lucy Paisley. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Growing up in Leeds
"Going to Leeds Children's holiday camp - Silverdale in Morecambe. Loved it" - Lesley Fowler. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks
5. Growing up in Leeds
"I remember our cobbled Street being tarmacadamed - loved the smell. Saturday morning pictures, Rainbow crystals from Mrs Wainforth's sweet shop on Pepper Road, all the buildings being black from the soot and all the family getting together at Grandma's every Sunday for our tea of tinned salmon sandwiches, home made cake and tinned fruit and cream" - Rosemary Hughes | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Growing up in Leeds
"Concerts at Roundhay Park behind my house. U2, Madonna, Michael Jackson, etc" - Gemma Davina Riding. | YPN Photo: YPN
