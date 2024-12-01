16 of the best colour photos celebrate life in Leeds during the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

They are the colour photos which help bring Leeds to life in the 1980s.

This wonderful gallery is sure to spark memories from a generation of people who called the city home during the decade. Life around the city centre is in focus as well as the suburbs. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Looking north-west along Kirkgate from near the Parish Church in November 1980. The railway bridge can be seen on the left, with the junction with Wharf Street in front.

1. Leeds city centre

Looking north-west along Kirkgate from near the Parish Church in November 1980. The railway bridge can be seen on the left, with the junction with Wharf Street in front. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shops on Dewsbury Road in August 1980. On the right is Grandways supermarket and then Cash-In Discount Stores. Shops further along include Jones of Oakwood, TV & Electrical, Discount Motor Accessories, Green Bros. Butchers and Thurston's Bakers.

2. Beeston

Shops on Dewsbury Road in August 1980. On the right is Grandways supermarket and then Cash-In Discount Stores. Shops further along include Jones of Oakwood, TV & Electrical, Discount Motor Accessories, Green Bros. Butchers and Thurston's Bakers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Construction site for Morrisons, off Otley Road. This was the site of Cassfield Mills. Pictured in 1988

3. Guiseley

Construction site for Morrisons, off Otley Road. This was the site of Cassfield Mills. Pictured in 1988 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A mobile home outside Tadcaster Way Service Station, proposed to be turned into a cafe in September 1980. The service station building is in the background with petrol pumps on the left.

4. Tadcaster

A mobile home outside Tadcaster Way Service Station, proposed to be turned into a cafe in September 1980. The service station building is in the background with petrol pumps on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Eastgate looking east in March 1984. A bus shelter in the centre of the picture has an advert for Arthritis Care. On the right, Number 18 Coffee Bar has a menu board outside.

5. Leeds city centre

Eastgate looking east in March 1984. A bus shelter in the centre of the picture has an advert for Arthritis Care. On the right, Number 18 Coffee Bar has a menu board outside. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Harehills in February 1988. In the top left corner is Stanley Road at the junction with Beckett Street and Harehills Road. The corner of Beckett Street Cemetery can be seen. Moving right, in the centre of the top half of the view is Florence Street.

6. Harehills

An aerial view of Harehills in February 1988. In the top left corner is Stanley Road at the junction with Beckett Street and Harehills Road. The corner of Beckett Street Cemetery can be seen. Moving right, in the centre of the top half of the view is Florence Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice