14 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Leeds

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th May 2024, 16:30 BST

They are the sayings which you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in the world’s greatest city.

Your YEP has been asking readers if you weren't born-and-bred Leeds, what's one expression that really threw you the first time you heard it. And you have responded in your droves. Here’s a selection of the best answers posted on the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

"3 times and a bag of chips" - Pam Hutchinson.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

"Just as busy as Briggate on a Saturday afternoon..." - Pat Lister.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"My family are Scottish and from a town in the borders. Walked into a butchers for some scotch pies to take home...said "thanks love".....and the poor lad behind the counter looked at me like I'd just proposed marriage. Way too familiar for them. Though maybe not just Leeds," - Tarynn Murray.

Photo: Steve Riding

"M'off t shop duh yuh wan' owt?" It confused my Geordie flatmates first time I asked, so I had to repeat myself very slowly" - Jenn Hurley.

Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS

"Don't know if it's specific to Leeds, but my dad calls a funfair the feast" - Sarah Coupland Jenkins.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Ginnel for alleyway and beck for a stream" - Yvonne McPhail

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

