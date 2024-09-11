The city of Leeds is a bustling metropolis in Yorkshire and one of the UK's economic powerhouses, boasting a population of more than 800,000, football and rugby teams steeped in history.

But just shy of 400 miles north, at the north-eastern tip of Scotland, a "small, sleepy hamlet" inspired by Leeds shares its name.

New Leeds is a village in Aberdeenshire, located about 10 miles from Peterhead, the Scottish region's biggest settlement, off the main A952 road.

And the city's 'sister village' is made up of "approximately 40 dwellings", according to documents published on the Aberdeenshire Council’s website, with support from community groups in New Leeds.

Pictures showing the small village of New Leeds, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, from Google and, inset, the contrasting night-time skyline of Leeds city centre. | Google/Adobestock

While the village of New Leeds now has "a thriving community", according to the document, it was not always the case.

"Captain Fraser of Strichen, was destined to rival the flax growing and linen weaving industries of Leeds in Yorkshire (hence the name) and was described in the 19th century as ‘a city of sin and misery’,” it said.

"Another account of the village in 1875 said it was ‘a poor place with only eighteen dwelling houses’, and was a haunt of poachers and smugglers, as well as a joiner who slept in a coffin."

The document added: "Thankfully those days are over, and the village now has a thriving community."

Street names in the village include - naturally - Leeds Terrace, as well as St Mary Terrace, Manse Street, Loval Street and Mormond View. The hamlet has its own war memorial and a playground area in the centre of the village.