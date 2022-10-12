15 incredible ways Leeds has changed the world

3. Barnbow

The First World War munitions factory, also known as National Filling Factory No.1, was based in Cross Gates in Leeds. The factory was opened to keep pace with demand for shells during the war, which were previously being filled at the Leeds Forge Company in Armley. The Barnbow site spanned 400 acres and almost of all its workforce was female. Pictured is a Christmas party in 1953, at the Barnbow Munitions Factory in Cross Gates.

Photo: YPN