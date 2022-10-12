15 incredible ways Leeds has changed the world

From cutting-edge scientific inventions like X-ray imaging to munitions factories that helped the nation turn the tide in the First World War, Leeds and its residents have had a profound impact on history.
Here, we look at 15 ways the city has changed the world.
1. Leeds West Indian Carnival
The annual event and celebration of Caribbean culture, held in Chapeltown and Harehills, first took place in 1967. It is considered among the longest-running events of its kind in Europe and has been held every year since its inception, except for 2020 and 2021 owing to the outbreak of Covid-19. Pictured is Carnival Queen Tahiela Odain Hamilton in 2019.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. DNA discovery
In the late 1920s, University of Leeds biophysicist William T Astbury began carrying out work using X-rays to study molecular structures. Alongside his student in Leeds, Florence Bell, they took the first X-ray images of DNA. It was the first step towards the eventual 1953 discovery of the double-helical structure. Pictured is Prof Adam Nelson, from the University of Leeds, pictured in 2010 outside the former home of William Astbury on Kirkstall Lane.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Barnbow
The First World War munitions factory, also known as National Filling Factory No.1, was based in Cross Gates in Leeds. The factory was opened to keep pace with demand for shells during the war, which were previously being filled at the Leeds Forge Company in Armley. The Barnbow site spanned 400 acres and almost of all its workforce was female. Pictured is a Christmas party in 1953, at the Barnbow Munitions Factory in Cross Gates.
Photo: YPN
4. Art
Internationally acclaimed artist Damien Hirst grew up in Leeds, where he was a pupil at Allerton Grange High School before going on to study at Leeds College of Art (formerly Jacob Kramer College) in the 1980s. Sculptors Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, from Castleford and Wakefield respectively, also studied at the college. Hirst is pictured at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in 2019.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe