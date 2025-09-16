Mouth-watering memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1980s

1. Leeds city centre
In July of 1982, Leeds already enjoyed food from around the world and Greek restaurant Scorpio's Taverna, on Merrion Way before it was revamped, was part of that offering. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
This picture was taken in March 1984 for a review of Strawberry Affaire at Lands Lane/Albion Place. The reviewer wrote "It is a window on what our culinary world has become under various American and Continental influences." It even says that as the restaurant was so busy that night and they had not booked, they were asked to share a table with another couple. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Wortley
Ringways on Whitehall Road, is pictured November 1987 and already trimmed up for the Christmas party season. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Rodley
The Olive Tree Greek restaurant was run by restauranteur George and Vasoulla Psarias for 29 years until it closed in 2015. It was briefly an Italian restaurant and the building is now a nursery. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Headingley
Castle Grove pictured in September 1987. Castle Grove Masonic Hall is a Grade II listed building with architectural feature and is still host to weddings, business meetings, public events and celebrations. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Headingley
da Vinci's was featured in your Yorkshire Evening Post in July 1983 as it was about to celebrate its first birthday. | YPN Photo: YPN