29 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the mid-1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 11:00 BST

These photo memories are sure to leave you licking your lips.

They showcase a range of restaurants from all four corners of Leeds who were cooking up a storm for diners during the mid-1990s. Restaurants from Boston Spa and Horsforth through to Kippax and Otley are all in focus. Some of the eateries featured are still serving customers today while others turned off the ovens and went to the culinary kitchen in the sky. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Da Mario's Ristorante on The Headrow served up classic Italian dishes and pizzas. It's pictured in May 1998.

1. Leeds city centre

Da Mario's Ristorante on The Headrow served up classic Italian dishes and pizzas. It's pictured in May 1998. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Darbar became a mecca for fans of Indian cuisine.

2. Leeds city centre

Darbar became a mecca for fans of Indian cuisine. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Last Viceroy on New Road Side proved popular with lovers of Indian cuisine.

3. Horsforth

The Last Viceroy on New Road Side proved popular with lovers of Indian cuisine. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Did you visit Dynasty for 'a taste of the Orient'? The restaurant is pictured in October 1998.

4. Headingley

Did you visit Dynasty for 'a taste of the Orient'? The restaurant is pictured in October 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN

Thai Siam on New Briggate pictured in August 1997.

5. Leeds city centre

Thai Siam on New Briggate pictured in August 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

New Yok Italian restaurant and bar Frankie & Benny's at Birstall pictured in August 1997.

6. Birstall

New Yok Italian restaurant and bar Frankie & Benny's at Birstall pictured in August 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

