Mouth-watering memories of Harrogate restaurants in the early 2000s

These mouth-watering photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of diners who ate at restaurants in Harrogate in the early 2000s.

The spa town boasted a range of eateries to suit all budgets and tastes from fine dining through to the best of Chinese, Indian and Italian cuisine. It was an era of gourmet sliders, sushi, mac and cheese as well as molten chocolate cake. Some of the restaurants featured in our gallery powered by photos from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive have fallen by the wayside while others continue to serve food of distinction today. Which do you remember? READ MORE: 53 of the best photos take you back to Harrogate in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Inside the Drum and Monkey restaurant in April 2002.

1. Drum and Monkey

Inside the Drum and Monkey restaurant in April 2002. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you eat here back in the day? Olivers Cafe Bar & Restaurant pictured in April 2000. It was owned by brothers Sandy and James Greetham.

2. Olivers Cafe Bar & Restaurant

Did you eat here back in the day? Olivers Cafe Bar & Restaurant pictured in April 2000. It was owned by brothers Sandy and James Greetham. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Inside Chimney Pots Bistro at Grants Hotel. Pictured in June 2000.

3. Chimney Pots Bistro

Inside Chimney Pots Bistro at Grants Hotel. Pictured in June 2000. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Outside the Clock Tower restaurant at Rudding Park. Pictured in August 2000.

4. Clock Tower restaurant

Outside the Clock Tower restaurant at Rudding Park. Pictured in August 2000. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Jinnah restaurant pictured in July 2000.

5. Jinnah

Jinnah restaurant pictured in July 2000. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Do you remember The Attic restaurant on Union Street? Pictured in June 1001.

6. The Attic

Do you remember The Attic restaurant on Union Street? Pictured in June 1001. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

