Mouth-watering memories of Harrogate restaurants in the early 2000s

The spa town boasted a range of eateries to suit all budgets and tastes from fine dining through to the best of Chinese, Indian and Italian cuisine. It was an era of gourmet sliders, sushi, mac and cheese as well as molten chocolate cake. Some of the restaurants featured in our gallery powered by photos from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive have fallen by the wayside while others continue to serve food of distinction today. Which do you remember?