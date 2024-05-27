1 . Morley in 1962

Looking up Ackroyd Street from the doorway of Morley Friends' Adult School in November 1962. Cobblestones still cover the road surface and there appears to have been an accident up the street. An Army lorry that had been parked outside the Drill Hall alongside the pavement on the right has seen its brakes fail, run downhill, bumped into a car and then careered across the road into the wall of a house at the other side. Photo: David Atkinson Archive