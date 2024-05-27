South Leeds: Moody photos take you back to Morley in the early 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th May 2024, 16:30 BST

These moody and evocative photos showcase a year in the life of Morley in the early 1960s.

These moody and evocative photos showcase a year in the life of Morley in the early 1960s.

They turn back the clock to 1962 and capture a fascinating slice of life around the town and beyond. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Looking up Ackroyd Street from the doorway of Morley Friends' Adult School in November 1962. Cobblestones still cover the road surface and there appears to have been an accident up the street. An Army lorry that had been parked outside the Drill Hall alongside the pavement on the right has seen its brakes fail, run downhill, bumped into a car and then careered across the road into the wall of a house at the other side.

Victoria Road showing the beginnings of the construction of a new garage site. St. Peter's Church is seen in the background. Pictured in March 1962.

The clubhouse at Howley Hall Golf Course, which was originally the Bailiff's House to Howley Hall, the former mansion whose ruins can still be seen in the grounds. It was leased by the golf club as their clubhouse in 1905, after they already had 63 acres of land around it. Two golfers are putting at the 18th green. Pictured in September 1962.

This is the most substantial part of the ruins of Howley Hall standing above ground level. It was taken looking westwards towards Scotchman Lane, a large house there being seen through the doorway of the ruin. Pictured in October 1962.

A field of corn on a farm on Nepshaw Lane. Houses can be seen in the background. Pictured in September 1962.

On the cart track between Scotchman Lane and Howden Clough Road i.e. Birky Brow Wood, where much of the surface is red shale that has been dumped from West End Colliery. Pictured in October 1962.

