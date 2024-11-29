Leeds in 1990: Month by month photo memories from a year to remember

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos chart a month by month look at a year in the life of Leeds.

1990 is the focus of this gallery of memories which turns the spotlight on the stories making the news from each month of the year. Highlights from the 12 months included the unveiling of a city centre mural, time called on a landmark clock shop and the opening of the city’s newest live venue. Each memory has been curated from the YEP archive using photos which, in some instances, have never been digitised. READ MORE: 27 photos of Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these month by month photo memories of news stories from 1990.

1. Leeds in 1990

Enjoy these month by month photo memories of news stories from 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

Civic Hall bosses decided it was time for a change where the building's famous clocks were concerned. The two clocks' mechanisms were being replaced as part of a full refurbishment. Our photo brought one mystery into focus. Why do four turtles adorn the ornate frame when the Leeds symbol is an owl?

2. January

Civic Hall bosses decided it was time for a change where the building's famous clocks were concerned. The two clocks' mechanisms were being replaced as part of a full refurbishment. Our photo brought one mystery into focus. Why do four turtles adorn the ornate frame when the Leeds symbol is an owl?

Homes were evacuated major roads closed for Leeds's own big bang - the demolition of the old Telecom House.

3. February

Homes were evacuated major roads closed for Leeds's own big bang - the demolition of the old Telecom House.

On the move from Leeds Playhouse to West Yorkshire Playhouse which opened at Quarry Hill.

4. March

On the move from Leeds Playhouse to West Yorkshire Playhouse which opened at Quarry Hill.

Councillor John Trickett at the cutting of the first sod for the new extension of Leeds inner ring road at the Woodpecker junction,.

5. April

Councillor John Trickett at the cutting of the first sod for the new extension of Leeds inner ring road at the Woodpecker junction,.

The new stage area at the city's newest live venue - Colosseum on Cookridge Street.

6. May

The new stage area at the city's newest live venue - Colosseum on Cookridge Street.

Related topics:Leeds
