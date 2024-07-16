27 photos of Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 11:46 BST

Forget about clicks, it was all about bricks when it came to city centre shopping in the 1990s.

A generation of bargain-hunters trawled around hundreds of shops during a decade which Leeds' reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North' when it came to retail cool was boosted thanks to a raft of new openings. Everything from fashion to fast food though to travel, beauty and bling is served up in this wonderful collection. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

St John's Centre seen from Merrion Street, with Ainsley's Bakery prominent. The entrance to the shopping centre, which opened in 1985, can be seen on the right.

1. Leeds city centre shops

St John's Centre seen from Merrion Street, with Ainsley's Bakery prominent. The entrance to the shopping centre, which opened in 1985, can be seen on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Tony's Coffee Pot cafe and takeaway on New Briggate. On the left is Apollo travel agents and on the right the Odeon cinema.

2. Leeds city centre shops

Tony's Coffee Pot cafe and takeaway on New Briggate. On the left is Apollo travel agents and on the right the Odeon cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Woodcock travel agents and Pickfords travel agents on Bond Street. Just visible on the left is Cardshops cards, and on the right is the junction with Lower Basinghall Street.

3. Leeds city centre shops

Woodcock travel agents and Pickfords travel agents on Bond Street. Just visible on the left is Cardshops cards, and on the right is the junction with Lower Basinghall Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Commercial Street, showing, from left, Ratners Jewellers with Bistro Fiori restaurant above, then Next fashions, Monsoon ladieswear and Julian Jay hairdressers then a vacant shop. On the right are Foto Processing and Tie Rack.

4. Leeds city centre shops

Commercial Street, showing, from left, Ratners Jewellers with Bistro Fiori restaurant above, then Next fashions, Monsoon ladieswear and Julian Jay hairdressers then a vacant shop. On the right are Foto Processing and Tie Rack. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
W. H. Smith on Lands Lane. A street artist is drawing on art work spread out over the ground outside. Albion Place can be seen on the right.

5. Leeds city centre shops

W. H. Smith on Lands Lane. A street artist is drawing on art work spread out over the ground outside. Albion Place can be seen on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Did you eat here back in the day? Sannino restaurant on Merrion Street pictured in August 1991. That Shop gift shop is on the left.

6. Leeds city centre shops

Did you eat here back in the day? Sannino restaurant on Merrion Street pictured in August 1991. That Shop gift shop is on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsShopping
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice