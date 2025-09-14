Mirthful photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson

Published 14th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

These mirthful photos showcase life around Meanwood in the 1960s.

Local landmarks and shops are in focus from the decade as well as news stories making the headlines in the community from back in the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 14 memorable photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Denis Marr, Leeds Corporation's principal assistant planning officer, is pictured with a 70ft. high mobile aerial mast hoisted in a farm field on the heights above Meanwood in January 1968 to show what the Radio Leeds transmitter will look like. | YPN Photo: YPN

Green Road stands to the left of this view of Tannery Square in March 1966. | West Yorkshire Archive Photo: West Yorkshire Archive

The Meanwood Institute on Green Road in March 1966. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Houses on Brick Row in March 1966. Properties have gardens to the front with back doors opening onto a small pathway to the rear. Included in slum clearance plans for the Green Road area. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Meanwood Laundry on Church Lane in March 1966. The entrance to the office can be seen on the left. There had been a laundry on this site since the early 1900s. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Church Lane runs along the left edge of this view in March 1966 with the backs of houses on Church Lane then Providence Square following to the right. The view looks in the direction of Headingley. Houses in foreground included in slum clearance plans for the Green Road area. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

