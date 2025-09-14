Local landmarks and shops are in focus from the decade as well as news stories making the headlines in the community from back in the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 14 memorable photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Mirthful photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1960s
These mirthful photos showcase life around Meanwood in the 1960s.
1 / 2