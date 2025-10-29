Meritorious photos take you back to Middleton in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 04:45 GMT

This photo collection celebrates a year in the life of Miggy in the 1990s.

This photo collection celebrates a year in the life of Miggy in the 1990s.

It brings together 12 months of memories from Middleton in 1997, a year which the south Leeds community stood tall and proud. Pictured above is Jackie Mudd who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers from behind the bar at The Middleton Arms. It was also a year which the future of Lakeside Cafe at Middleton Park was under the spotlight.

Barmaid Jackie Mudd at The Middleton Arms in February 1997 who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers.

Barmaid Jackie Mudd at The Middleton Arms in February 1997 who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers. | Jim Moran Photo: Jim Moran

Chloe Bottom meets Postman Pat and his cat Jess at Middleton Railway in May 1997.

Chloe Bottom meets Postman Pat and his cat Jess at Middleton Railway in May 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Full steam ahead. Middleton Railway chairman Ian Smith is pictured driving a Saddle Tank Engine to pull the new arrival, the Oil Tank Engine in April 1997.

Full steam ahead. Middleton Railway chairman Ian Smith is pictured driving a Saddle Tank Engine to pull the new arrival, the Oil Tank Engine in April 1997. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Middleton Arms pictured in December 1997. The team played in the Leeds Sunday League.

Middleton Arms pictured in December 1997. The team played in the Leeds Sunday League. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Pupils from Middleton Park High School, Leeds, were bathing and grooming dogs at Park Lane College's Bridge Street Centre in February 1997.

Pupils from Middleton Park High School, Leeds, were bathing and grooming dogs at Park Lane College's Bridge Street Centre in February 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Coronation Street actress Tracey Shaw opens the Ridings Housing Association Show Homes at the Acres in Middleton.

Coronation Street actress Tracey Shaw opens the Ridings Housing Association Show Homes at the Acres in Middleton. | YPN Photo: YPN

