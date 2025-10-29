Meritorious photos take you back to Middleton in the 1990s

It brings together 12 months of memories from Middleton in 1997, a year which the south Leeds community stood tall and proud. Pictured above is Jackie Mudd who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers from behind the bar at The Middleton Arms. It was also a year which the future of Lakeside Cafe at Middleton Park was under the spotlight. Enjoy these photo memories plucked from the YEP archive which celebrate life in LS10. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia