York Road Library and Public Baths in Richmond Hill remains a talking point for those who walked through its doors back in the day. The public baths housed a 23 metre swimming pool with ladies, gents and Russian baths. The baths closed in the late 1970s although the Russian baths closed earlier in 1964. The Grade II listed building was used as the headquarters of the city's library service until the 1990s.
Leeds: history and heritage: York Road Library and Public Baths
These wonderful photos take a deep dive into the history of a Leeds landmark which generations of swimmers (and bookworms) will remember.
