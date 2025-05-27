Leeds: history and heritage: York Road Library and Public Baths

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos take a deep dive into the history of a Leeds landmark which generations of swimmers (and bookworms) will remember.

York Road Library and Public Baths in Richmond Hill remains a talking point for those who walked through its doors back in the day. The public baths housed a 23 metre swimming pool with ladies, gents and Russian baths. The baths closed in the late 1970s although the Russian baths closed earlier in 1964. The Grade II listed building was used as the headquarters of the city’s library service until the 1990s. READ MORE: Leeds International Pool - The rise and fall of a controversial city centre landmark LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you swim here back in the day?

1. York Road Library and Public Baths

Did you swim here back in the day? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
It was officially opened on October 11, 1904 by the Lady Mayoress Mrs A Currer Briggs. From the far left is Woodman Terrace, then the Greyhound Inn and Bath Street.

2. York Road Library and Public Baths

It was officially opened on October 11, 1904 by the Lady Mayoress Mrs A Currer Briggs. From the far left is Woodman Terrace, then the Greyhound Inn and Bath Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An undated photo-tinted drawing of the public baths and free library. This drawing was hung in the Royal Academy.

3. York Road Library and Public Baths

An undated photo-tinted drawing of the public baths and free library. This drawing was hung in the Royal Academy. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
It was designed by architect H. Ascough Chapman. Pictured circa 1938.

4. York Road Library and Public Baths

It was designed by architect H. Ascough Chapman. Pictured circa 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A group of young swimmers, part of the York Road Swimming Club Pictured in 1958.

5. York Road Library and Public Baths

A group of young swimmers, part of the York Road Swimming Club Pictured in 1958. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A group of young swimmers, part of York Road Swimming Club pose for the camera in 1958.

6. York Road Library and Public Baths

A group of young swimmers, part of York Road Swimming Club pose for the camera in 1958. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice