Leeds Festival: Memories of the megastars who graced the main stage

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:00 BST

They are the artists which provide a soundtrack to the lives of generations of music fans.

And over the last two decades Leeds Festival has provided an opportunity for many to enjoy watching their heroes live on stage. The music extravaganza has been entertaining and thrilling fans more than two decades and has attracted a galaxy of global megastars. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, remembering the artists who made a lasting impression. READ MORE: Memories of Queens Hall, an Olympia of the North LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Thom Yorke the lead singer of Radiohead looks out from the main stage in 2009.

Thom Yorke the lead singer of Radiohead looks out from the main stage in 2009. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Damon Albarn of Blur performing at the first ever Leeds Festival in 1999.

Damon Albarn of Blur performing at the first ever Leeds Festival in 1999. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United fan and Stereophonics front man Kelly Jones belts out a hit in 2000.

Leeds United fan and Stereophonics front man Kelly Jones belts out a hit in 2000. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha on stage at Temple Newsam in 2000. The band have sold more than 16 million records worldwide and are will be inducted into the 2023 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha on stage at Temple Newsam in 2000. The band have sold more than 16 million records worldwide and are will be inducted into the 2023 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Slipknot on stage at Temple Newsam at the first ever Leeds Festival. The band is well known for its attention-grabbing image, aggressive style of music, and energetic and chaotic live shows.

Slipknot on stage at Temple Newsam at the first ever Leeds Festival. The band is well known for its attention-grabbing image, aggressive style of music, and energetic and chaotic live shows. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers adjusts his mic on stage in 2001. They band have sold more than ten million albums worldwide.

James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers adjusts his mic on stage in 2001. They band have sold more than ten million albums worldwide. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

