The Black Prince: Memories of the Leeds landmark which points the way

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

It's the city centre landmark which has been pointing the way for more than a century.

The statue of the Black Prince was commissioned by Thomas Harding, the Mayor of Leeds, to celebrate Leeds' new status as a city. A local champion, such as crusader Henry de Lacy, was rejected in favour of a nationally prominent figure: Edward the Black Prince, eldest son of Edward III. It was created by leading sculptor Sir Thomas Brock and was so large that it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat. The bronze sculpture was unveiled in front of thousands of spectators on City Square in September 1903. The inscription reads 'Hero of Crecy and Poitiers'. The flower of England chivalry, the upholder of the rights of the people in the Good Parliament.' These photo gems celebrate its life in the city down the decades and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Dortmund Square and the Drayman - The story of a rendezvous Leeds landmark LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

How the Black Prince has been pointing the way for more than a century.

1. The Black Prince

How the Black Prince has been pointing the way for more than a century. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Black Prince under construction in City Square in 1903.

2. The Black Prince

The Black Prince under construction in City Square in 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A colour-tinted postcard dating back to 1915 of the Black Prince.

3. The Black Prince

A colour-tinted postcard dating back to 1915 of the Black Prince. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
An elevated view of the Black Prince surrounded by air raid shelters arranged in a circle.

4. The Black Prince

An elevated view of the Black Prince surrounded by air raid shelters arranged in a circle. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Black Prince with a nymph statue and stone balustrade in foreground in June 1934.

5. The Black Prince

The Black Prince with a nymph statue and stone balustrade in foreground in June 1934. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Black Prince in March 1948. Statuesque streetlamps shows the General Post Office in between Infirmary Street and Quebec Street.

6. The Black Prince

The Black Prince in March 1948. Statuesque streetlamps shows the General Post Office in between Infirmary Street and Quebec Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice