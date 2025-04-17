The statue of the Black Prince was commissioned by Thomas Harding, the Mayor of Leeds, to celebrate Leeds' new status as a city. A local champion, such as crusader Henry de Lacy, was rejected in favour of a nationally prominent figure: Edward the Black Prince, eldest son of Edward III. It was created by leading sculptor Sir Thomas Brock and was so large that it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat. The bronze sculpture was unveiled in front of thousands of spectators on City Square in September 1903. The inscription reads 'Hero of Crecy and Poitiers'. The flower of England chivalry, the upholder of the rights of the people in the Good Parliament.' These photo gems celebrate its life in the city down the decades and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Dortmund Square and the Drayman - The story of a rendezvous Leeds landmark LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia