The Gaiety opened officially on December 7, 1972, on the site of the old Gaiety Kinema at the junction of Gathorne Terrace with Roundhay Road in Harehills. Actor Stephen Lewis, 'Blakey' in the T.V. situation comedy, 'On The Buses', pulled the first pint on the opening night. The pub housed five bars, The Vaudeville Bar, The Roundhay Public Bar, The Carousel Bar with a dance floor, juke box and a 17 metre circular bar, The Gaiety Bar and Gaiety Restaurant and above was The Variety Room which provided live entertainment at weekends and offered room hire for private parties and weddings. The Gaiety was also featured in the David Peace best seller 1974 (part one of the "Red Riding" Quartet). The Gaiety had closed its doors for the last time but stood derelict for many years before being demolished.