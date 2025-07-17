The Gaiety: Memories of a loved and lost Leeds pub

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the state of the art Leeds pub which was ahead of its time when it opened in the 1970s.

The Gaiety opened officially on December 7, 1972, on the site of the old Gaiety Kinema at the junction of Gathorne Terrace with Roundhay Road in Harehills. Actor Stephen Lewis, 'Blakey' in the T.V. situation comedy, 'On The Buses', pulled the first pint on the opening night. The pub housed five bars, The Vaudeville Bar, The Roundhay Public Bar, The Carousel Bar with a dance floor, juke box and a 17 metre circular bar, The Gaiety Bar and Gaiety Restaurant and above was The Variety Room which provided live entertainment at weekends and offered room hire for private parties and weddings. The Gaiety was also featured in the David Peace best seller 1974 (part one of the “Red Riding” Quartet). The Gaiety had closed its doors for the last time but stood derelict for many years before being demolished. Did you visit back in the day? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you visit the Gaiety back in the day?

1. Gaiety

Did you visit the Gaiety back in the day? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The pub was built on the site of the old Gaiety Kinema.

2. Gaiety

The pub was built on the site of the old Gaiety Kinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The cinema closed on February 22, 1958 with a final showing of the film, 'Woman in a Dressing Gown' starring Yvonne Mitchell, Anthony Quayle and Sylvia Syms.

3. Gaiety

The cinema closed on February 22, 1958 with a final showing of the film, 'Woman in a Dressing Gown' starring Yvonne Mitchell, Anthony Quayle and Sylvia Syms. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
It was designed R. K. Waites of the York architects firm of Waites & Moorey, and built at a cost of £225,000. The site was divided by Gipton Beck and so the Gaiety was designed with a central archway under which the beck ran in a culvert.

4. Gaiety

It was designed R. K. Waites of the York architects firm of Waites & Moorey, and built at a cost of £225,000. The site was divided by Gipton Beck and so the Gaiety was designed with a central archway under which the beck ran in a culvert. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Gaiety Bar. This was a more intimate popular saloon area, with a cold buffet counter and attractive theatrical decor. It adjoined the Gaiety restaurant on the ground floor.

5. Gaiety

The Gaiety Bar. This was a more intimate popular saloon area, with a cold buffet counter and attractive theatrical decor. It adjoined the Gaiety restaurant on the ground floor. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Variety Room and Bar was on the first floor above the Gaiety Bar and restaurant and provided live entertainment at weekends. It is pictured laid out for a private function to show it's ideal use for parties and wedding receptions.

6. Gaiety

The Variety Room and Bar was on the first floor above the Gaiety Bar and restaurant and provided live entertainment at weekends. It is pictured laid out for a private function to show it's ideal use for parties and wedding receptions. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice