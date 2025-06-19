More than 80,000 fans turned out to watch Genesis perform at Roundhay Park in June 1987. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford stopped off in the city as part of the Invisible Touch World Tour and treated fans to show to remember thanks to a set list which included That's All, In the Cage, Land of Confusion and encore Turn It On Again. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke happy memories. Were you among the crowd that day? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia