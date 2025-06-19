Leeds in the 1980s: Memories of the day Genesis rocked Roundhay Park

"The heavens opened, the sandwiches were as soggy as the grass we sat on," wrote the YEP reviewer. "But it didn't matter. Genesis in the park was wet, wild... and wonderful.”

More than 80,000 fans turned out to watch Genesis perform at Roundhay Park in June 1987. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford stopped off in the city as part of the Invisible Touch World Tour and treated fans to show to remember thanks to a set list which included That's All, In the Cage, Land of Confusion and encore Turn It On Again. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke happy memories. Were you among the crowd that day? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Genesis at Roundhay Park

"Somehow the rain didn't matter," wrote the YEP music critic.

"The heavens opened, the sandwiches were as soggy as the grass we sat on and when the sun came out to a huge cheer it didn't stay long," wrote the scribe.

"But it didn't matter. Genesis in the park was wet, wild... and wonderful.."

The reviewer added: "It's not only the music, it's the wave of togetherness, the mood of mutual fun and sense of enjoyment..."

"...the instant camaraderie between total strangers, the not wanting it to ever end and the final wave of pure joy in the encores as 80,000 voices unite in ecstatic approval."

