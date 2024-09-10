Evocative photos take you back to the cobbled streets of Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:14 BST

These evocative photos turn back the clock to a time when Leeds's streets were paved with cobbles.

The city boasted its fair share of cobbled roads down the decades. Cobblestones were used as it allowed a road to be heavily used all year long and prevented the build-up of ruts often found in dirt roads. These photos feature the cobbles of Beeston, Holbeck, Little London, Morley, Woodhouse and Wortley from down the decades. Are they streets you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these memories of the cobbled streets of Leeds. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Cobbled streets of Leeds

Enjoy these memories of the cobbled streets of Leeds. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Woodhouse in 1970. In view is Duxbury Place looking south-west towards the junction with Hawkins Place, leading off to the left, and Livinia Street, continuing up the hill. These cobbled streets of terraced housing were soon to be demolished as part of a major clearance of the area.

2. Cobbled streets of Leeds

Woodhouse in 1970. In view is Duxbury Place looking south-west towards the junction with Hawkins Place, leading off to the left, and Livinia Street, continuing up the hill. These cobbled streets of terraced housing were soon to be demolished as part of a major clearance of the area. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Lvinia Street in Little London looking towards Well Close View in 1970. These cobbled streets of terraced housing were part of a designated clearance area and soon to be demolished. Carlton View now occupies the site.

3. Cobbled streets of Leeds

Lvinia Street in Little London looking towards Well Close View in 1970. These cobbled streets of terraced housing were part of a designated clearance area and soon to be demolished. Carlton View now occupies the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The cobbled streets of Beeston's Cemetery Road to Malvern View and St. Luke's vicarage in June 1950.

4. Cobbled streets of Leeds

The cobbled streets of Beeston's Cemetery Road to Malvern View and St. Luke's vicarage in June 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
This 1950s view shows the cobbled back-to-back terraces of Douro Street in Wortley. Lines are hung with washing extend from houses across the cobbled streets to attach with houses opposite.

5. Cobbled streets of Leeds

This 1950s view shows the cobbled back-to-back terraces of Douro Street in Wortley. Lines are hung with washing extend from houses across the cobbled streets to attach with houses opposite. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
February 1933. The cobbles of Millwright Street at Leylands showing back-to-back terraced houses on the lower end of the south west side of Byron Street awaiting demolition.

6. Cobbled streets of Leeds

February 1933. The cobbles of Millwright Street at Leylands showing back-to-back terraced houses on the lower end of the south west side of Byron Street awaiting demolition. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice