Evocative photos take you back to the cobbled streets of Leeds

The city boasted its fair share of cobbled roads down the decades. Cobblestones were used as it allowed a road to be heavily used all year long and prevented the build-up of ruts often found in dirt roads. These photos feature the cobbles of Beeston, Holbeck, Little London, Morley, Woodhouse and Wortley from down the decades. Are they streets you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia