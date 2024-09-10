Evocative photos take you back to the cobbled streets of Leeds

1. Cobbled streets of Leeds
Enjoy these memories of the cobbled streets of Leeds. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Woodhouse in 1970. In view is Duxbury Place looking south-west towards the junction with Hawkins Place, leading off to the left, and Livinia Street, continuing up the hill. These cobbled streets of terraced housing were soon to be demolished as part of a major clearance of the area. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lvinia Street in Little London looking towards Well Close View in 1970. These cobbled streets of terraced housing were part of a designated clearance area and soon to be demolished. Carlton View now occupies the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The cobbled streets of Beeston's Cemetery Road to Malvern View and St. Luke's vicarage in June 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This 1950s view shows the cobbled back-to-back terraces of Douro Street in Wortley. Lines are hung with washing extend from houses across the cobbled streets to attach with houses opposite. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
February 1933. The cobbles of Millwright Street at Leylands showing back-to-back terraced houses on the lower end of the south west side of Byron Street awaiting demolition. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
