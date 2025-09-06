Club Barcelona will be fondly remembered by a generation of clubbers who lived for the weekend at the back end of the 1990s and early 2000s. From foam parties through to celebrity appearances this nightclub had it all during its four year stint in Birstall’s Centre 27 retail park. These photos are sure to evoke some happy, if not hazy, memories for a generation of clubbers who passed through its doors. Were you one of them? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia