Club Barcelona: Memories of the Birstall nightclub which bused in revellers from Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

It was the nightclub which bused in revellers from Leeds.

Club Barcelona will be fondly remembered by a generation of clubbers who lived for the weekend at the back end of the 1990s and early 2000s. From foam parties through to celebrity appearances this nightclub had it all during its four year stint in Birstall's Centre 27 retail park. These photos are sure to evoke some happy, if not hazy, memories for a generation of clubbers who passed through its doors. Were you one of them?

A packed dance floor inside Club Barcelona.

A packed dance floor inside Club Barcelona. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Firebreather Michael Cook entertains clubbers outside Club Barcelona on the opening night in November 1997.

Firebreather Michael Cook entertains clubbers outside Club Barcelona on the opening night in November 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Dirty dancing on the opening night in November 1997.

Dirty dancing on the opening night in November 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN

Guest pack the dance floor during the opening night in November 1997.

Guest pack the dance floor during the opening night in November 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

A trapeze artist entertains the crowds on the opening night in November 1997.

A trapeze artist entertains the crowds on the opening night in November 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

More dancefloor action from the opening night in November 1997.

More dancefloor action from the opening night in November 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

