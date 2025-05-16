Memories of Pudsey Carnival from the mid-1990s and early 2000s

It's the date in Pudsey's entertainment calendar which brings the community together.

Pudsey Carnival has been part of the market town's DNA for more than three decades celebrating the very best of life in LS28 every May. The event traditionally kicks off with a parade which winds its way through the town before making its way to the showground at Queens Park which features displays, attractions and a fun fair. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase Carnival day memories from the mid-1990s through to the early 2000s. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Pudsey and Stanningley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Carnival Queen Hayley Mc Dermott pictured with Emmerdale star Jacqueline Pirie in May 1996.

Leeds Town Crier Stanley Haigh with Charlotte Roberts in May 1996.

Emily Brayshaw dressed as as 'Lil from Brazil' on the Lollipop School of Dance float in May 1997.

Lucy Wilcock was Queen for the day at Pudsey Carnival in May 1997.

Sharing a secret on the Pudsey Methodists float during the Carnival parade in May 1997 are Natalia Miller and Andrew Kemp.

