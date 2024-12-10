Mouth-watering memories of Leeds hotel restaurants in the 1980s and 1990s

They are the hotel restaurants which served up a feast of good food for discerning diners.

Leeds boasted an impressive line-up of dining experiences housed in hotels around the city back in the day. Many proved to be a destination venue for generations of food lovers during the 1980s and 1990s as they competed against established restaurants across the city. Did you enjoy a meal in any of these back in the day? READ MORE: 16 colour photos celebrate life in Leeds during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember L'escapade restaurant at the Wellesley Hotel?

1. Wellesley Hotel

Do you remember L'escapade restaurant at the Wellesley Hotel? | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Do you remember the Brasserie at the Hilton Hotel? Pictured in November 1990.

2. Hilton Hotel

Do you remember the Brasserie at the Hilton Hotel? Pictured in November 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember the Boston Diner? It was conceived and put together by Joshua Tetley on the site of St Ann's Hotel and was open at lunchtimes and in the evening seven days a week. Pictured in May 1982.

3. St Ann's Hotel

Do you remember the Boston Diner? It was conceived and put together by Joshua Tetley on the site of St Ann's Hotel and was open at lunchtimes and in the evening seven days a week. Pictured in May 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Juliana's was the carving table restaurant at the Stakis Windmill Hotel on the Ring Road at Seacroft. Pictured in January 1986.

4. Stakis Windmill Hotel

Juliana's was the carving table restaurant at the Stakis Windmill Hotel on the Ring Road at Seacroft. Pictured in January 1986. | YEP Photo: YPN

The Harewood restaurant at the Queens Hotel.

5. Queens Hotel

The Harewood restaurant at the Queens Hotel. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Moorlands Hotel in on Otley Road in Headingley. It was hiome to the Highlands restaurant.

6. Moorlands Hotel

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Moorlands Hotel in on Otley Road in Headingley. It was hiome to the Highlands restaurant. | YPN Photo: YPN

