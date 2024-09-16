1. Lost Leeds city centre pubs
Enjoy this gallery of memories of lost Leeds city centre pubs. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Pig & Whistle
The Pig & Whistle was located in the Merrion Centre. It closed in 2003. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. The Guildford
The Guildford Hotel was built in 1900 and was originally situated at number 6 Guildford Street, hence the name. Guildford Street became part of The Headrow after road widening took place in the 1930s. Pictured in January 1996. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
4. Jubilee Hotel
The former Jubilee Hotel built in 1904 has been taken from the corner of The Headrow and Calverley Street it shows the busy junction in front. The main feature of the former hotel is the bright red brick terracotta modelling and the lead cupola on the right. Once described as the only remaining gin palace in Leeds, serving spirits to the lower middle classes. At the time of the photograph in 1989 it was used by Tetley's as The Boulevard. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Robin Hood Inn
The Robin Hood Inn at 71 Vicar Lane, pictured possibly around the mid 1930s, and located just north of the County Arcade. On the left can just be seen the premises of Joseph Bradbury & Sons, pork butchers. The building seen here was built in 1930, replacing an older premises dating back to the 1800s. The Inn became the Duchess of York in 1988. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. The Duchess of York
This Vicar Lane boozer was famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on. Closed in March 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
