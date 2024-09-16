4 . Jubilee Hotel

The former Jubilee Hotel built in 1904 has been taken from the corner of The Headrow and Calverley Street it shows the busy junction in front. The main feature of the former hotel is the bright red brick terracotta modelling and the lead cupola on the right. Once described as the only remaining gin palace in Leeds, serving spirits to the lower middle classes. At the time of the photograph in 1989 it was used by Tetley's as The Boulevard. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net