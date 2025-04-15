Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in three neighbouring south Leeds communities.

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in three neighbouring south Leeds communities.

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS11 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years?

The Imperial on Cemetery Road. It briefly reopened in the 2010s before closing again. Now converted to residential use.

1. Holbeck

The Imperial on Cemetery Road. It briefly reopened in the 2010s before closing again. Now converted to residential use. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Blooming Rose. Did you drink at two roomed boozer on Burton Row back in the day? Last orders were called in October 2009.

2. Beeston

The Blooming Rose. Did you drink at two roomed boozer on Burton Row back in the day? Last orders were called in October 2009. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

The Britannia on Top Moor Side was known to regulars as the Brit. Closed in 2013.

3. Holbeck

The Britannia on Top Moor Side was known to regulars as the Brit. Closed in 2013. | YPN Photo: YPN

Waggon and Horses pub on Elland Road was a matchday favourite among the Leeds United faithful back in the day. Closed then reopened as The United Bar which in turn has also closed.

4. Holbeck

Waggon and Horses pub on Elland Road was a matchday favourite among the Leeds United faithful back in the day. Closed then reopened as The United Bar which in turn has also closed. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Cottingley Arms on Cottingley Drive opened in 1971. Previously known as The Sphinx, a film called Tina Goes Shopping was made in the late 1990s. Now demolished.

5. Cottingley

The Cottingley Arms on Cottingley Drive opened in 1971. Previously known as The Sphinx, a film called Tina Goes Shopping was made in the late 1990s. Now demolished. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Do you remember Alexander Hand pictured in February 2005? He ran The Junction on Dewsbury Road. The pub has now been converted into flats.

6. Beeston

Do you remember Alexander Hand pictured in February 2005? He ran The Junction on Dewsbury Road. The pub has now been converted into flats. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

