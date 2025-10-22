Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Armley, Wortley and Farnley. This gallery features 18 boozers from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS12 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia