Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a corner of west Leeds.

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Armley, Wortley and Farnley. This gallery features 18 boozers from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS12 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Wheatsheaf on Gelderd Road. Will be fondly remembered by a generation of Leeds United fans 'welcoming' away fans on coaches on a match day.

1. Wortley

The Wheatsheaf on Gelderd Road. Will be fondly remembered by a generation of Leeds United fans 'welcoming' away fans on coaches on a match day. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Did you drink here back in the day? The Golden Lion on Armley Road.

2. Armley

Did you drink here back in the day? The Golden Lion on Armley Road. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Royal Oak on Silver Royd Hill pictured in 2009.

3. Wortley

The Royal Oak on Silver Royd Hill pictured in 2009. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Albion on Armley Road.

4. Armley

The Albion on Armley Road. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Fernlea pub on Tony Way. Its demolition in 2012 prompted a campaign to turn the land land into a play area for youngsters.

5. Farnley

The Fernlea pub on Tony Way. Its demolition in 2012 prompted a campaign to turn the land land into a play area for youngsters. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

The Nelson Inn on Armley Road boasts a blue plaque to honour the former landlord and legendary coach and bus operator Samuel Ledgard. His youngest granddaughter Jenny Barron is pictured at the unveiling in April 2003.

6. Armley

The Nelson Inn on Armley Road boasts a blue plaque to honour the former landlord and legendary coach and bus operator Samuel Ledgard. His youngest granddaughter Jenny Barron is pictured at the unveiling in April 2003. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

