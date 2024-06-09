Memories of Leeds cinemas the city has loved and lost

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos will evoke memories for generations of Leeds cinema goers who enjoyed a night out at the flicks.

They provide a fascinating snapshot of the city's cinema history down the decades and showcase the theatres which provided countless magical movie moments,. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Which of these cinemas do you remember the most? PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Which of these cinemas do you remember the most? PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The first city centre cinema to be built in 30 years it only lasted 13 years. Boasted 900 seats and could screen 70mm film prints.

2. Odeon, Merrion Centre (1964-1977)

The first city centre cinema to be built in 30 years it only lasted 13 years. Boasted 900 seats and could screen 70mm film prints. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Opening with a staggering 2,556 seats and a grand Wurlitzer organ, the Paramount Theatre was a glamorous addition to the Leeds cinema scape.

3. Paramount Theatre (1932-2001)

Opening with a staggering 2,556 seats and a grand Wurlitzer organ, the Paramount Theatre was a glamorous addition to the Leeds cinema scape. Photo: YPN

This handsome late 30s cinema was built in the grounds of Allerton Lodge - a large house off Harrogate Road. It seated 1,150 and had ‘Mirrorphonic’ sound. Now flats.

4. Kingsway Cinema (1937-1959)

This handsome late 30s cinema was built in the grounds of Allerton Lodge - a large house off Harrogate Road. It seated 1,150 and had ‘Mirrorphonic’ sound. Now flats. Photo: YPN

Taking its name from the adjacent Kirkstall Abbey, this Picture House opened in 1913 and could seat around 520 patrons, with enough space for an orchestral balcony. After closure in 1960, the building had a stint as a bingo hall.

5. Abbey Picture House (1913-1960)

Taking its name from the adjacent Kirkstall Abbey, this Picture House opened in 1913 and could seat around 520 patrons, with enough space for an orchestral balcony. After closure in 1960, the building had a stint as a bingo hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Also known as Tower Picture House, this cinema opened in 1920, with seating for 1,188 people. It was created by converting part of the Grand Arcade.

6. Tower Cinema (1920-1985)

Also known as Tower Picture House, this cinema opened in 1920, with seating for 1,188 people. It was created by converting part of the Grand Arcade. Photo: YPN

