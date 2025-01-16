Memories of Leeds garages you bought a car from in the 1970s and 1980s

2 . Leeds garages

Discounts of up to 50 per cent were being offered by Ringways during their 25th anniversary days in May 1980 - to say 'thank you' to the public. "We sincerely want to show our appreciation to the public for their support over the years," said group managing director Derek Boocock. "We are offering discounts of up to £600 on new Fords and £200 on used cars." | YPN Photo: YPN