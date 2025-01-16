Memories of Leeds garages you bought a car from in the 1970s and 1980s

They are the garages which sold a vision of life in the fast lane for a generation of car-buyers.

These photo memories showcase the garages from which you bought a car - used or new – during the 1970s and 1980s. Brands including Ford, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Volvo are all featured. They feature car dealerships as well as smaller independent showrooms who competed for sales against the big boys.

The forecourt of Arnold G Wilson on Regent Street in October 1983.

The forecourt of Arnold G Wilson on Regent Street in October 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN

Discounts of up to 50 per cent were being offered by Ringways during their 25th anniversary days in May 1980 - to say 'thank you' to the public. "We sincerely want to show our appreciation to the public for their support over the years," said group managing director Derek Boocock. "We are offering discounts of up to £600 on new Fords and £200 on used cars."

Discounts of up to 50 per cent were being offered by Ringways during their 25th anniversary days in May 1980 - to say 'thank you' to the public. "We sincerely want to show our appreciation to the public for their support over the years," said group managing director Derek Boocock. "We are offering discounts of up to £600 on new Fords and £200 on used cars." | YPN Photo: YPN

Lex Brooklands showroom on Wellington Road in October 1978.

Lex Brooklands showroom on Wellington Road in October 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

West Yorkshire Motor Group on Leeds and Bradford Road in Stanningley. Pictured in April 1986.

West Yorkshire Motor Group on Leeds and Bradford Road in Stanningley. Pictured in April 1986. | YPN Photo: YPN

Renault's smart new retail branch on Regent Street in March 1977.

Renault's smart new retail branch on Regent Street in March 1977. | YPN Photo: YPN

Salesman Brian Gouldsborough (left) and Alan Jones outside Temple Motors pictured in May 1981.

Salesman Brian Gouldsborough (left) and Alan Jones outside Temple Motors pictured in May 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

