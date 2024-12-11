15 Leeds landmarks we’ve loved, lost and why

They are the landmarks your Leeds has loved and lost or been left dreaming about.

It is known as Leeds's 'secret cinema'. When the old Odeon picture house in the Merrion Centre opened in 1964 it was the first cinema to be built in the city for 30 years. But it only welcomed cinema goers for 13 years before closing.

1. Leeds city centre

| Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Did you know Briggate boasted a subway back in the day? This photo was taken between 1970 and 1973.

2. Leeds city centre

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Remember this escalator, nicknamed the Smartie Tube, at Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street in the city centre? Pictured in September 2002.

3. Leeds city centre

| Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Located at the lower end of Westgate Leeds International Pool was notable for its brutalist architecture. Demolished in 2009.

4. Leeds city centre

| Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Headingley said goodbye to a landmark which had stood proud in the heart of the community before mother nature had her say. The Shire Oak had stood tall and proud for 1,000 years before eventually succumb to its age, finally collapsing in 1941.

5. Headingley

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Plans for a Leeds underground which cost stopped it in its tracks.

6. Leeds city centre

| YPN Photo: YPN

