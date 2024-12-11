15 Leeds landmarks we’ve loved, lost and why

These photo memories focus on the landmarks – from retail to leisure – which generations of city folk will remember with fond memories from back in the day. It also features plans for an underground system which was never built owing to the cost. Imagine if the project had gone ahead? It would have transformed travel around the city. READ MORE: 16 of the best colour photos celebrate life in Leeds during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia