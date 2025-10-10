Memories of Leeds city centre sports store Lillywhites

It was the Leeds city centre sports store which opened in a blaze of publicity in the mid-1990s.

Lillywhites was part of the late-1990s shopping boom which saw the arrival of Harvey Nichols and the multi-million pound revamp of the Victoria Quarter. At the time the company said the Leeds store - Lillywhites’ largest outside of London and covering four storeys - would be the prototype for its expansion across Europe. Bosses described the opening of the outlet on the former Schofields site in the Headrow shopping centre in 1996 as “the most important and exciting event to happen to Lillywhites since the company was established in 1893.” Sports giant Nike invested $500,000 in setting up a Nike Town outlet. The store also originally featured a themed sports cafe with state-of-the-art viewing screens, but that closed within a couple of years. Lillywhites closed in 2002. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Lillywhites memories

One of the departments pictured in October 1996. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

2. Lillywhites memories

Sumo Wrestlers, George Chambers weighting 23stone, left, and Steve Patterns a mere 19 stone get met Queen impersonator Elizebeth Richards at the store opening in October 1996. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

3. Lillywhites memories

Sumo wrestlers, Steve Pattern (left) and George Chambers battle it out in front visitors to the new store in October 1996. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

4. Lillywhites memories

Leeds United striker Ian Rush visited the store in October 1996. He is pictured shaing hands wirh Kully Kaur from Beeston. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

5. Lillywhites memories

England and Yorkshire cricket star, Darren Gough, signs autographs for fans in October 1996. He is pictured with young Garforth Cricket Club players, Daniel Mann, left, and James Fender. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

6. Lillywhites memories

Colin Montgomerie visited Lillywhites in October 1996 to sign autographs and answer any question on golf. He is pictured with Hannah Goodall. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

