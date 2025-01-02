Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

They are the city centre shops which defined a generation of bargain hunters.

Rumbelows on the corner of Duncan Street in November 1979.

Rumbelows on the corner of Duncan Street in November 1979.

Thomas Cook in Leeds city centre pictured in January 1978. Did you book a trip from here back in the day?

Thomas Cook in Leeds city centre pictured in January 1978. Did you book a trip from here back in the day?

November 1977 and this is Centrecourt in the Merrion Centre which became a Mecca for mountaineering, skiing and enthusiasts who wanted specialised equipment.

November 1977 and this is Centrecourt in the Merrion Centre which became a Mecca for mountaineering, skiing and enthusiasts who wanted specialised equipment.

Tassys hairdressers on New Briggate in February 1979.

Tassys hairdressers on New Briggate in February 1979.

Inside Carlo and Jeffrey's unisex salon in June 1977.

Inside Carlo and Jeffrey's unisex salon in June 1977.

Do you remember Dinsdales on King Charles Street pictured in October 1978?

Do you remember Dinsdales on King Charles Street pictured in October 1978?

