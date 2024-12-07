Willis Ludlow: Memories of a Leeds city centre retail giant

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

It was the city centre department store at the side of Kirkgate Market.

Willis Ludlow will be remembered by a generations of city centre shoppers. The store, on the corner of Vicar Lane and Ludgate Hill, was a popular haunt among bargain-hunters for furniture and soft furnishings. It proved to be a retail gem during the 1960s but by the end of the dawn of the 1980s it had shut down. These images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of customers. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember shopping at Willis Ludlow?

1. Willis Ludlow memories

Do you remember shopping at Willis Ludlow? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The shop window of the Willis Ludlow department store, displaying sofas and chairs and advertising 'huge savings' in January 1979.

2. Willis Ludlow memories

The shop window of the Willis Ludlow department store, displaying sofas and chairs and advertising 'huge savings' in January 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Willis Ludlow can be seen on the right of this photo from December 1979. The Market Tavern pub can be seen on the corner of the junction with Harewood Street and George Street.

3. Willis Ludlow memories

Willis Ludlow can be seen on the right of this photo from December 1979. The Market Tavern pub can be seen on the corner of the junction with Harewood Street and George Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
December 1979 and the department store, which appears to be closed. A notice above says 'Shop To Let'. Two floors up is Windsors Commercial Club. On the right is Harewood Street Jewellers.

4. Willis Ludlow memories

December 1979 and the department store, which appears to be closed. A notice above says 'Shop To Let'. Two floors up is Windsors Commercial Club. On the right is Harewood Street Jewellers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shoppers look in the windows which advertise a 'household event' promising huge savings.

5. Willis Ludlow memories

Shoppers look in the windows which advertise a 'household event' promising huge savings. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Looking east from Vicar Lane towards Ludgate Hill, with Kirkgate Market on the right. On the Ludgate Hill side of the market entrance is Willis Ludlow, department store, and on the Vicar Lane side is Barker's children's wear and baby linen. The National Westminster Bank can be seen on the right of the photograph. Pictured in January 1979.

6. Willis Ludlow memories

Looking east from Vicar Lane towards Ludgate Hill, with Kirkgate Market on the right. On the Ludgate Hill side of the market entrance is Willis Ludlow, department store, and on the Vicar Lane side is Barker's children's wear and baby linen. The National Westminster Bank can be seen on the right of the photograph. Pictured in January 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice